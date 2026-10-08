We Bicker for Food

We Bicker for Food

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James F. Lavin's avatar
James F. Lavin
Oct 9

What you didn’t cover (and yes it was outside the main topic of your report) is the staggering environmental damage in Southeast Asia caused by China mining of critical minerals going into their “clean energy” solar panels and batteries. Nice review of the bizarre/evil cheerleading of environmental groups, including RMI which does put out some good stuff, for China. But if you ignore the environmental damage which these groups do, and you live in a country without an auto industry, you can get some nice electric cars from China real cheap….

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