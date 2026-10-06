Editor’s note: The following is an excerpt from Enemies of Energy, a research report created for the Capital Research Center. The page for the full report is here: Enemies of Energy. If you like this sort of thing, then please send them some money.

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Donor type: pass-through grant maker

The mission statement of the Climateworks Foundation, according to the grant maker’s IRS filings, is “to end the climate crisis by amplifying the power of philanthropy.” [i]

As explained in the first section of this report, rising global temperatures are real, but the “climate crisis” is not. Skepticism on this point has been growing. A January 2026 report in Politico claimed there is “a schism within the Democratic Party about whether talking about climate change is the right message to win back control of Washington.”[ii]

“Now Democrats are increasingly showing they have decided it’s a losing message to tout the ways in which they’d curb fossil fuel production to thwart the most dire effects of climate change,” reported Politico. “Instead, they’re choosing to focus on policies that would lower energy costs and lean hard into affordability talking points embraced by Trump and congressional Republicans.” [iii]

But that “losing message” remains central to Climateworks. “The climate crisis is here,” the foundation’s home page proclaims.[iv]

In its most recent publicly available IRS report, covering 2024, Climateworks reported $334.8 million in total revenue and $229.8 million in grants paid out, or 68 percent of total revenue taken in for the year. Grants for the anti-energy NGOs profiled in this report and to other donors to anti-energy NGOs that are profiled in this section accounted for $20.9 million of the 2024 total.[v]

Eight of the fifteen anti-energy NGOs (plus an advocacy affiliate of one of them) received a combined total of $11.5 million from Climateworks in 2024: [vi]

Two of the other pass-through donors on this list received a combined total of nearly $9.3 million in grants from Climateworks in 2024: [vii]

Climateworks was created in 2008 as a joint project of three huge left-wing grantmaking foundations: the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and the McKnight Foundation. As of their last publicly available IRS filings, these three founders had combined net assets of $24.6 billion. [viii]

As of April 2026, Climateworks claims to have granted more than $2 billion since 2008 and worked alongside 80 different funders. [ix]

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