This, the most important of my Substack missives ever, tackles the great threat of our time. No, it’s not about closing down US airspace, China, Iran, Russia, Microsoft crashing, the misallocation of Jensen Huang’s … whatever… Nope. None of that.

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Instead, I’m worried over the mess that has become the National Football League and its retarded four team divisions. As things stand now, more than halfway through the season, all four teams in the NFC North have strong winning records that would place them first in at least two of the other three NFC divisions.

The Carolina Panthers (4-5) have stumbled upon first place in the hapless NFC South. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers (6-4) are the last place team in the NFC North. Move the Packers from the South to the North and they would have a rather nice lead over the Panthers with just seven games left.

Breaking 32 teams into eight different divisions was a bad idea from the start, and has become a worse one as the years go by. The Packers (or one of the other strong teams from NFC North) may finish 11-6 or 10-7 and still miss the postseason. In their place, an NFC South team with a losing record might win the division and take a playoff spot. This has happened a few times before, and these very same Panthers did it last year.

Here’s a plan for a better idea.

No divisions. Just two conferences, divided by geography. Atlantic and Pacific.

Add four teams. Get the total number of teams up to 36. This isn’t critical, but I’m going somewhere with it.



The NFL has been playing games on foreign soil for a while now, so this isn’t a stretch. I placed the hypothetical new teams in London, Montreal, Calgary and Mexico City:

No interleague play. In the golden age of baseball, the American League and National League never met until the World Series. The same will occur here. The NFL has a 17 game regular season. If each conference has 18 teams, and there are no sub-divisions, then those 18 teams in each conference will need all 17 regular season games to play each other one time.

As with old-school baseball, the entire regular season will be a mystery and great debate over whether the Atlantic or the Pacific conferences hold the best teams.

Postseason rankings. Seven teams from each conference will qualify for the playoffs, but now based entirely on their records against the rest of the conference. Nothing else will matter, least of all being lucky enough to be the least awful team in an awful four team race.

The team that finishes first in each conference will be declared the conference champion, will benefit from a bye week in the playoffs, and have home field advantage until the Super Bowl.

The next six best records in each conference are wildcard teams, ranked 2-7.

Wildcards that are truly wild. So far, except for abolishing divisions, the postseason is similar to what we have now.

But here’s the wrinkle: the first round will be where the interleague play begins. The top wildcard in the Pacific (ranked #2) will play the weakest seed in the Atlantic (ranked #7), and vice versa. The 3s will play the 6s, the 4s play the 5s.

Yes, it’s possible that one conference will lose all three wildcard games, leaving only its champion to continue. That’s on purpose. Keep reading.

Quarterfinals to the Super Bowl. However it works out, six wildcard teams will survive, plus the two conference champions, leading to an eight team quarterfinal.

Priority will be given to continuing the interleague play. In the quarterfinal round, this is easy if the conferences have split the wildcard games 3-3, leaving four teams from each conference.

But if there’s an uneven number of teams remaining, then priority will be given to making as many interleague matchups as possible while retaining the home field advantage for the conference champions. If all the teams from one conference are defeated at some point, then this is no longer an issue.

Eight will become four, four will become two, and then the Super Bowl is literally a matchup between the two best of the 36 teams that began the season.

Advantages.

At some point, either in the Final Four round or in the Super Bowl, all of the teams from one conference could be eliminated, meaning one conference will place two teams in the Super Bowl. This is a feature, not a bug. If one conference is truly inferior in any particular year, then it will not be permitted to ruin a Super Bowl by sending a good (but still inferior) team. Titles will be earned by winning on the field, rather than getting promoted for playing a weak schedule. With the regional division of the conferences, the loyal fans of successful teams will be able to easily travel to road games. For example, the Jets and Giants will have an annual cross-city matchup, as will the Chargers and Rams. All the Florida teams plus the Falcons will clash once a year. And what America really needs is Eagles and Jets fans squaring off once every year. Etc… No regular season road game (except that London voyage) will be more than a short plane ride away. Great TV. The Atlantic teams play the 1pm games on Sunday, the Pacific teams get the 4pm slots. (Though the London games will probably still need to be morning affairs.)

Disadvantages. Hardest hit will be fans of mediocre teams that currently receive participation trophies for stumbling to the top of a bad four team division. They’ve had it coming for a long time. Don’t pity them.