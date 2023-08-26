We Bicker for Food

We Bicker for Food

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She's a Wolverine, I'm a Spartan. Bad public policy hurts good people. We talk about that & we fight about football. Friends think it’s funny to poke the cage and encourage us. Employers are not responsible for what ensues.

This is our Substack. We’ll probably do a podcast as well.

Credit for the name idea goes to James Carville. In a 1994 interview with the LA Times, he described a new side hustle for himself and Mary Matalin:

“When this era of our life is over and we’re flat on our backs, we’ll stand on a street corner with a sign that says, ‘Will bicker for food.’”

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She's a Wolverine, I'm a Spartan. Bad public policy hurts good people. We talk about that & we fight about football. This is our Substack.

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