We Bicker for Food

We Bicker for Food

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September 2026

Politics over policy: The diesel export ban and the NRDC’s hypocrisy
In May 2025 the NRDC Action Fund attacked a Trump administration plan to increase natural gas exports. Last week, Trump proposed RESTRICTING diesel…
  Ken Braun
An old dog on our 250th birthday, America can become young again
The magic of American capitalism is that it rewards people who do wonderful things for total strangers they don’t even know and might not even like if…
  Ken Braun
Historical truth: InfluenceWatch vs. Google Gemini
When asked a relatively easy question, Google’s AI tool provided “intelligence” that was more artificial than real.
  Ken Braun
Enemies of Energy: Freedom Together Foundation
Formerly known as the “JPB Foundation,” Freedom Together has been a major donor to anti-energy NGOs and the big pass-through donors to same.
  Ken Braun
Oakland, an NGO city
If Oakland’s lefty NGOs really wanted to help the poor, then they could liquidate their combined assets & give a $31k check to every man, woman, and…
  Ken Braun

August 2026

Enemies of Energy: Hewlett Foundation
Hewlett is also one of three big donor foundations that created the Climateworks Foundation, one of the major pass-through donors to anti-energy NGOs.
  Ken Braun
Enemies of Energy: Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos started out as one of the world's biggest anti-energy donors. But recent giving habits may be showing a less extreme agenda.
  Ken Braun
Enemies of Energy: Michael Bloomberg
Bloomberg has been living up to his pledge to send a billion bucks to the nonprofits seeking to shut down America’s major sources of energy.
  Ken Braun
Enemies of Energy: Fred Taylor / Sequoia Climate Foundation
One of America's biggest anti-energy donors is a billionaire virtually nobody has ever heard of. And he seems to like it that way.
  Ken Braun
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