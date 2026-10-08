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Climate NGOs are Xi Jinping’s useful idiots in America
China is the undisputed world champion producer of the industrial CO2 emissions climate NGOs claim to be fighting. So why have they become cheerleaders…
Oct 8
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Ken Braun
6
1
4
Enemies of Energy: Climateworks Foundation
A major pass through donor to anti-energy NGOs, Climateworks claims to have disbursed at least $2 billion since 2008.
Oct 6
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Ken Braun
2
1
Enemies of Energy: Energy prices
Relative to the rest of the world, particularly the nations that have placed a high priority on phasing out hydrocarbon fuels, Americans pay…
Oct 1
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Ken Braun
2
September 2026
Politics over policy: The diesel export ban and the NRDC’s hypocrisy
In May 2025 the NRDC Action Fund attacked a Trump administration plan to increase natural gas exports. Last week, Trump proposed RESTRICTING diesel…
Sep 28
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Ken Braun
5
1
1
An old dog on our 250th birthday, America can become young again
The magic of American capitalism is that it rewards people who do wonderful things for total strangers they don’t even know and might not even like if…
Sep 13
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Ken Braun
2
2
Historical truth: InfluenceWatch vs. Google Gemini
When asked a relatively easy question, Google’s AI tool provided “intelligence” that was more artificial than real.
Sep 10
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Ken Braun
1
1
Enemies of Energy: Freedom Together Foundation
Formerly known as the “JPB Foundation,” Freedom Together has been a major donor to anti-energy NGOs and the big pass-through donors to same.
Sep 8
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Ken Braun
4
2
Oakland, an NGO city
If Oakland’s lefty NGOs really wanted to help the poor, then they could liquidate their combined assets & give a $31k check to every man, woman, and…
Sep 5
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Ken Braun
3
1
2
August 2026
Enemies of Energy: Hewlett Foundation
Hewlett is also one of three big donor foundations that created the Climateworks Foundation, one of the major pass-through donors to anti-energy NGOs.
Aug 28
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Ken Braun
1
1
Enemies of Energy: Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos started out as one of the world's biggest anti-energy donors. But recent giving habits may be showing a less extreme agenda.
Aug 25
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Ken Braun
7
1
Enemies of Energy: Michael Bloomberg
Bloomberg has been living up to his pledge to send a billion bucks to the nonprofits seeking to shut down America’s major sources of energy.
Aug 24
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Ken Braun
3
1
1
Enemies of Energy: Fred Taylor / Sequoia Climate Foundation
One of America's biggest anti-energy donors is a billionaire virtually nobody has ever heard of. And he seems to like it that way.
Aug 21
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Ken Braun
1
2
© 2026 Ken Braun
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